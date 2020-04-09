Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification period suspended

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, The World Athletics announces the qualification period for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are suspended effective from April 6, 2020, until 30 November 2020.

During this period, results achieved at any the competition will not be considered for Tokyo 2020 entry standards or world rankings, the publication of which will also be suspended.

World Athletics added that subject to the global situation returning to normal, the qualification period will resume on December 1, 2020, and continue to the new qualification period deadline on May 31, 2021 (for 50km race walk and marathon) and June 29, 2021, for all other events.

Athletes who have already met the entry standard since the start of the qualification period in 2019 remain qualified and will be eligible for selection by their respective Member Federations and National Olympic Committees, together with the other athletes who will qualify within the extended qualification period.

The World Athletics also announced its decision to furlough temporarily 50 percent of its HQ staff effective April 7, 2020, in order to secure jobs for the long term. All staff on furlough will continue to receive their full salary.

The decision was approved by the Executive Board on Monday, April 6, 2020, which has been made due to the temporary postponement of World Athletics Series events and many development activities around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.