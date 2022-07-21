To Kill or Not to Kill: A Dilemma Faced by Youths

Take a look at Jamaica’s high crime rate, then take a look at who are committing these crimes. Many of Jamaica’s criminals are young men who have essentially been forced to lead a life of criminality. This could be for a plethora of reasons: poverty, peer pressure, geographic location drug abuse, and not having proper guidance.

If you go back to the crime stories that have been published on McKoy’s News for the past month, you will see how many of these men were young men who barely made it to age 25 before their deaths. Even if they made it that far, which statistics have shown was unlikely, they were living this life from their early teenage years. It is basically all they knew.

That is if you have the heart to call such a life “living”. Hiding everyday, not being able to take a walk with your loved one, dreaming and hearing the screams of the men you killed, visiting you nightly, the horrors from their faces tattooing themselves on your memory, haunting your every move. The inability to turn your brain off.

Some of them eventually wised up, regretted their life choices, and encouraged people not to enter the life of crime… but it was too late. In fact, once you start, it is always too late to stop. You automatically become an important landmark on their roadmap of drug smuggling, robbing, and shooting. If you attempt to leave, you break the chain.

There are others who never cared to leave. That lifestyle meant the world to them. There are some youngsters who got off by their fingers on the trigger; who had their morals taken when they were all but too young and grew up around people whose daily routines were to wake up, eat, kill, and go back to sleep.

Now take that and couple it with poverty, or triple that with peer pressure, quadruple that with your entire influence being the like, and add those to drug abuse. That is a potion for mayhem. And that is the only choice some people had.

We witness the transition daily without giving it a second thought. Children who can barely formulate sentences walking up to your car at the stoplight begging you to purchase a guinep from them.

Begging you for money. “Sir, me can get 20 dalla? Me hungry.”

Followed by most people apologizing for their lack of money, then driving to KFC to buy a big deal, and walk away from the shiny round object on the ground after $20 fell from them when the cashier was handing back their money.

Then the young boy does it again at the stoplight.

Maybe they try not to do it. But think about it. You eat one small meal in the morning, then get occupied for the entire day. By 8:00 pm, you have gas, your head hurts, your stomach growls, white squall forms around your mouth, you try to swallow but there is not enough saliva, and you hurry to eat because this is a terrible feeling you have never felt before, and never want to feel again.

That is what they feel everyday.

Now, with no influence warning them about the dangers of it, and they remain hungry while their friends start eating, and their living situation does not allow them to go to school and get an education, what choice are they most likely to make?

If this was the progression into their lifestyle, becoming addicted to clean clothes, water, and food is understandable.

But they still have to pay the price every time they sleep.