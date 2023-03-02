TIPS TO KEEP YOU SAFE ON THE ROAD

To prevent traffic incidents, injuries, and fatalities, especially for vulnerable road users like pedestrians and motorcyclists, we must practice road safety. Here are some safety tips for our road users:
Pedestrians when using the road:
1. Use Sidewalks – Walk on a sidewalk or path. If neither is available, walk facing the traffic and as far from cars as possible.
2. Use Pedestrian Crossings – Cross streets at marked crosswalks or intersections whenever possible.
3. Be alert – Pedestrians wearing headphones or using a cell phone might not hear a car horn or could miss a traffic signal at a crosswalk.
4. Avoid alcohol and drugs – Drugs and alcohol can affect your judgment and reaction time, making it more challenging to safely manoeuvre through traffic.
Motorcyclists when using the road:
1. Wear a helmet – Wearing a helmet significantly reduces your risk of serious head
injury and death in the event of a collision.
2. Watch out for road hazards – A motorcycle has less contact with the road than a car, making it more likely to skid out of control. Avoid potholes, potential gravel, or other unstable road conditions.
3. Be visible to motorists – Drive in a position where a motorist can see you without
moving their head to look for you. Strive to overtake vehicles quickly and keep your
position in the lane so that all motorists can see you.
4. Weather Conditions – Rain, high winds, and other inclement weather conditions can make riding more dangerous. If you don’t feel comfortable riding in bad weather, leave the motorcycle at home.
Road safety is a shared responsibility; for your own protection, abide by these driving safety guidelines. Help us to keep you safe.