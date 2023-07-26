Tiler Murdered in St Thomas

The St Thomas police are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man, at his home in Homestead district, St Thomas, on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Anchovy Butler, of Homestead district.
Reports are that about 8:30pm, Butler was at his home when men armed with guns, gained entry to the house through a window and opened fire hitting him multiple times.
An alarm was raised and the police were summoned. Upon their arrival, Butler was discovered lying in a pool of blood with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.