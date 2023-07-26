Tiler Murdered in St Thomas

Leave a Comment / By / July 26, 2023

The St Thomas police are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man, at his home in Homestead district, St Thomas, on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Anchovy Butler, of Homestead district.

Reports are that about 8:30pm, Butler was at his home when men armed with guns, gained entry to the house through a window and opened fire hitting him multiple times.

An alarm was raised and the police were summoned.  Upon their arrival, Butler was discovered lying in a pool of blood with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: