Tiler Murdered in St James

One man was shot and killed by three armed men who invaded his home at Farm Hill, in Farm Heights, St James, on Wednesday night, March 10.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Junior Campbell, a Tiler of Unity Close, also in Farm Hill, Farm Heights.

Reports by the Mount Salem police are that, about 8:20 pm, Campbell and a friend were sitting inside the kitchen of his home, when three men armed with handguns forced their way inside the dwelling and held them at gunpoint.

The gunmen then dragged Campbell from the house to the yard and shot him multiple times, and his body fell into a dug-out foundation in the yard.

The men then fled the scene on foot, while the police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed, and Campbell’s body was later removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.