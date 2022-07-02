Tihanna Grant Missing From, St.Thomas

An Ananda Alert has been activated for missing teen Tihanna Grant, student of
Bamboo River, Morant Bay, St. Thomas, who have been missing since Thursday, June 30.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and 152 centemetres (5feet) tall. Tihanna has a rough
toned voice and a black spot on her one of her cheeks.

She was last seen at home about 6:00.p.m., wearing a black skirt and a red jersey. She has not
been heard from since. Tihanna is said to frequent Church Corner, Morant Bay in St. Thomas.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tihanna Grant please contact the Morant Bay Police at 876-
982-2233, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Tihanna Grant was available at the time of this publication.

 

