Tighter restrictions to fight COVID-19 continue in Westmoreland

Jamaica News: Tighter restrictions to fight rising cases of COVID-19 in Westmoreland will remain in place until January 15, 2021.

“Westmoreland remains the parish with the highest number of cases per population. The cases are spread across the parish involving more than 30 communities. New cases are arising weekly from several communities across the parish,” a release from the Office of the prime Minister Wednesday evening said.

The measures will mean continuing effects in the parish on curfew hours, market opening times and public gatherings.

The curfew hours for Westmoreland will begin at 7:00 p.m. on December 31, 2020 and end at 5:00 a.m. on January 15, 2021, with persons allowed to move about between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. each day. During the period, gatherings in a public place should not exceed 10 persons and markets and vending in public arcades and public transportation centres are only allowed during the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Public transportation authorized by the Transport Authority Act will be allowed to operate between 4:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. with no passengers being transported between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The statement reminds Jamaicans that they must take personal responsibility to protect themselves, their loved ones, their communities and the country.