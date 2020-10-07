Tighter restrictions for two communities

Two communities in the south east of the island have been placed

under tighter restrictions as part of the COVID-19 fight.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, speaking in Parliament, Tuesday,

said Whitfield Town in Kingston and Waterford in Portmore St

Catherine were experiencing a high number of active cases.

These communities must have no more than six persons at any

gathering and the curfews will start at 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. as of Tuesday,

October 6.

He said Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine had 70 percent of

the new cases in September. He said Whitfield Town had as many as

21 active cases and Waterford 24 cases and three deaths.