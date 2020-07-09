Tiger Woods Announces Return to PGA Tour

Tiger Woods announced on Thursday, July 9, 2020, that he will compete at next week’s Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, the 15-times major champion’s first PGA Tour event in five months.

Woods’ last competitive appearance came at Genesis Invitational in February 2020. He finished in 68th at 11 over.

The 44-year-old reigning Masters champion then skipped a number of events with back issues prior to the PGA Tour’s three-month COVID-19 hiatus that began in mid-March and opted to sit out the circuit’s first five events since the break.

Woods, who is one-win shy of a record-breaking 83 PGA Tour victories, did play a May 24 charity match with Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village is one of the most high-profile, non-major events on the PGA Tour and Woods has triumphed there a record five times, most recently in 2012.

