Tiffany Hall Set to Release “Sekkle” Song and Video

Recording artiste Tiffany Hall is about to stun the airwaves, with her brand new track titled “Sekkle.” The track is slated to be released on November 6, 2020.

“This song is about making a plea to persons to try to find settlement within themselves; it is not materialistic, it is a state of mind, finding God or inspiration, whatever makes them happy,” the singer explained. Produced by Stage Sounds Solutions, the track is expected to have a major impact, according to the singer.

“My expectation for this single is that the message will get across to people, I know many can relate to its message so there will be a shift. I also want it to go worldwide,” the singer expressed. The song, which features musical contributions from the late great Dalton Browne, was previewed in a teaser trailer posted to her Instagram page, which has heightened the anticipation for its official release. The accompanying visuals, directed by Ariff Butler of Bloozik Filmworks, will be premiered at the same time as the track, on the artiste’s YouTube page.

Originally from St. Elizabeth, the singer has been doing music for the past 11 years. Not one to limit her sounds, the singer keeps an open mind and lets the words flow from her heart to her pen.

“My style of music is a mixture of soulful writing, candid and open wording, with some R & B, Reggae, Jazz, Dancehall – everything that is a part of the Jamaican culture,” she highlighted. Her most recent releases include “Waiting” and “Show Me” with Jamaican Gospel artiste, Papa San. Her music is reflective of her own experiences and feelings.

“My songs come from a personal place but I am writing about where I want to be,” she added.

Following “Sekkle”, more music can be expected in the near future; plans are already being put in place for a brand new EP, which is expected to be released in early 2021.