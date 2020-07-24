Ticky Held for Illegal Possession of Firearm in Hanover

A Hanover man has been arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and Assault at Common law, in connection with an incident where he reportedly threatened a family member with a handgun, at their home in Woodland district, on Sunday.

The accused man has been identified as 39-year-old Damian Butler, otherwise called ‘Ticky’ laborer also of Woodland district.

Reports are that shortly after 1:00 am, the family member and Butler were at home when an argument developed between them. During the confrontation, Butler reportedly brandished a firearm and pointed it at him, but he managed to run from the scene before the accused could open fire.

A report was later made to the police who carried out an investigation, and Butler was arrested and charged on Wednesday.

He is booked to appear in the Sandy Bay Court in Sandy Bay, Hanover, next week.