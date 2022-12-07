Ticka Music to Play at Jimmy Cliff Boulevard Oldies Party Dec 11

Ticka Music to Play at Jimmy Cliff Boulevard: Montego Bay’s signature Sunday night oldies party is set to reach fever pitch this Sunday (December 11) when Ticka Music returns to the Event Place located at 29 Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, commonly known as the Hip Strip, in the Second City.
The event, organized by Canjam Promotions and headed by promoter Pablo, is a nostalgia-fuelled trip down memory lanes with timeless musical classics coupled with good drinks and a safe environment.
Since the oldies party started last month, patrons have been flocking the venue to listen to be entertained by some good music from the past. At the previous event, DJ Troy stepped up the paste with his musical selections to the delight of the many fans who turned out.