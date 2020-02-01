Three Year Old Baby Burnt to Death, Another at Hospital Admitted in Montego Bay

A 3-year-old girl lost her life, and her five-year-old sibling seriously injured, in a fire that destroyed their home at Railway Gardens in Montego Bay, St James on Friday afternoon.

The dead child has been identified as 3-year-old Ashaine Barnes, and her elder brother, 5-year-old Shavon Barnes, has been admitted to hospital and treated for burns to his body.

Reports are that about 3:00 p.m., on Friday, January 31, Gordon who resides with her two children and common-law husband on the old Railway Gardens building, at Railway Gardens in Montego Bay, was getting ready to cook their meal and decided to go to a nearby shop to purchase food items.

While on her way back she was sent into shock when she saw sections of the building on fire, and neighbours were already on the scene and trying to put out the blaze.

Gordon joined the residents in a bid to rescue her children and she and other persons were only able to rescue Shavon. The younger child, died before help could reach her, and the building was engulfed into flames.

Firefighters and the police rushed to the scene, and it took the firemen several minutes to put out the blaze. And following a search of the building, Ashaine charred remains were found among the burnt rubble.

