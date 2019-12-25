Three Women Killed In St Ann Crash

Three women died yesterday after the driver of the car in which they were travelling overtook a line of traffic, but failed to make it back into his lane.

The women’s names have not been released.

Their deaths bring to 425 the number of people killed in motor vehicle crashes nationwide since January 1.

This is 45 or 12 per cent more than the 380 road deaths recorded for the corresponding period last year, according to the latest police statistics.

It’s reported that the ill-fated Nissan motorcar was travelling along the Discovery Bay main road when the driver began overtaking a line of traffic.

According to the police report, he “encountered difficulties getting back into his lane” and swerved into the path of a 2020 Land Rover SUV travelling in the opposite direction.

Both vehicles overturned on impact, the police said.

The three ladies were pronounced dead at hospital.

