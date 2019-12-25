Three Women Killed In St Ann Crash

Three Women Killed In St Ann Crash
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Three women died yesterday after the driver of the car in which they were travelling overtook a line of traffic, but failed to make it back into his lane.

The women’s names have not been released.

Their deaths bring to 425 the number of people killed in motor vehicle crashes nationwide since January 1.

This is 45 or 12 per cent more than the 380 road deaths recorded for the corresponding period last year, according to the latest police statistics.

It’s reported that the ill-fated Nissan motorcar was travelling along the Discovery Bay main road when the driver began overtaking a line of traffic.

According to the police report, he “encountered difficulties getting back into his lane” and swerved into the path of a 2020 Land Rover SUV travelling in the opposite direction.

Both vehicles overturned on impact, the police said.

The three ladies were pronounced dead at hospital.

 

 

Source: Jamaica Gleaner

Please send us your Feedback, News Item, Confession, gossip or Dear Mckoy, Photos and/or Videos to our WhatsApp Number 1-876-353-1389 or Email [email protected]

Recent News
Three Women Killed In St Ann Crash
Three Women Killed In St Ann Crash
Crime: Police Charged A Westmoreland Man For Killing
Crime: Police Charged A Westmoreland Man For Killing
Crime: Police Charged A Man For Harbour View Murder
Crime: Police Charged A Man For Harbour View Murder
Couple Creates New Social Media Platform For Students Worldwide
Couple Creates New Social Media Platform For Students Worldwide
Police Officer Facing 7 Years in Prison For Urinating on 12-Year Old Girl
Police Officer Facing 7 Years in Prison For Urinating on 12-Year Old Girl
11-Year Old Boy on Life Support Following Suicide Attempt After Being Bullied
11-Year Old Boy on Life Support Following Suicide Attempt After Being Bullied

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....