Three Wanted Men Caught in Barbican Raid

Three wanted men were held after police carried out a raid in Barbican and Grants Pen in St. Andrew.

These men were among 8 people who were apprehended by the police for murder and other serious crimes, on Friday, November 12, 2021.

They were taken to the Constant Spring police station for questioning.

It has been reported that police went into several communities in the north police division, searching for wanted men and illegal firearms. During their raid, two mm pistols with 2 magazines containing 31 cartridges were found on one of the premises they raided. The police also seized three vehicles belonging to the wanted men.

This comes operation comes a week after the Metro Quick Response Unit conducted a raid at Retreat Lane, Kingston 8.

The identities of the three wanted men have not been released by the police.