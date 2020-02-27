Three UTECH Students Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Kingston

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Three men lost their lives in a motor vehicle accident which occurred in the vicinity of the entrance to the Caribbean Cement Company, in Eastern Kingston, on Wednesday night.

All victims are identified as Romario Nedrick, Lemaro Cole and Devaughn Cunningham. Our news team learn that the vehicle was registered to a owner in St James.

Reports are that all three men were travelling in a Toyota Premio motor car along the mentioned roadway, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the gateway of the packing plant at the Cement Company.

The vehicle then crashed into the security Post resulting in all three occupants sustaining injuries, and died on the spot.

