Three UDC Beaches To Open

Jamaica News: The public is invited to visit any of the three UDC-owned beaches which reopened on Sunday 14 June 2020. Long Bay, Negril, Walter Fletcher, Montego Bay and Ocho Rios Bay Beach, Ocho Rios will accept visitors for the first time since closing March. This closure came as the Government implemented measures to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica. These three beaches are the only UDC attractions that will reopen at this time.

Visitors are encouraged to adhere to the safety protocols implemented and the signage erected at the sites for their wellbeing and that of the staff. These protocols include mandatory temperature checks and sanitization on entry, the wearing of masks and maintaining social distance practices.

The public is reminded that all other UDC-owned attractions remain closed as they continue to be readied for a safe reopening. They are:

1. Dunn’s River Falls and Park

2. Green Grotto Caves & Attractions

3. Reach Falls

4. Pearly Beach West

5. Bluefield’s Beach Park

6. Turtle River Park

7. Laughing Waters / Protocol House

The entrance fees for the beaches are as follows:

1. Ocho Rios Bay Beach: Adult J$200, Child (4-11 years old) J$100

2. Long Bay Beach Park: Adult J$150, Child (4-11 years old) J$50

3. Walter Fletcher Beach: Adult J$500, Child (4 – 11 years old) J$200

The UDC team looks forward to welcoming visitors back to these beaches from Sunday.

For all enquiries please email [email protected] or call 876-353-2011 / 876-869-5173.

Source: JIS News