Three Suspect Taken into Custody in Connection with Murder of St James Man Found in Trelawny, with Rapist Tag on his Back

Latest Jamaica News, Trelawny (McKoy’s News): The Trelawny police have reported that they have apprehended three suspects, in connection with their ongoing investigations surrounding the death of a man, whose body was discovered with multiple chop wounds, in a cane field in Daniel Town community, on Wednesday, January 29, with the word “RAPIST” written on the back of his shirt.

The police say all three suspects were taken into custody on the weekend in connection with the murder of 59-year-old Glenroy Gordon, otherwise called “Pie” of Cornwall Gardens in Mount Salem, St James.

Reports are that about 8:30 a.m., residents called the police to a section of a canefield in Daniel Town, Trelawny, after they stumbled upon the body of a man, which was lying in a pool of blood beside a motor car.

The lawmen drove to the scene and upon arrival, they found the victim who was later identified to be Gordon, lying beside a  green 110 Toyota Corolla motor car, with multiple chop wounds to his head and face, and the word ” Rapist” painted on the back of his shirt.

The scene was processed and the body later removed to the morgue for a postmortem examination.

Mckoy’s News learnt that Gordon drove from St James to Trelawny, on Tuesday, January 28, to visit his son who resides at Florence Hall.

He was last seen alive about 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 28, in Florence Hall and residents say they are trying to fit the pieces of puzzle together as to how he ended up dead in a cane field in Daniel Town.

