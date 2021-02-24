Three St James Men Held with Illegal Gun

The St James police have arrested and charged three men with Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, stemming from an incident that occurred in Irwin Heights community, on Wednesday, February 17.

They have been identified as 18-year-old Nashaun Rowe, 18-year-old Salim Perkins, otherwise called ‘Junior’, and 24-year-old Michael Manderson, otherwise called ‘ Blue Boot’, all of Irwin Heights, in St James.

Reports by the police are that about 7:00 am, a member of the community was walking along the roadway, when he saw Perkins, with whom he previously had an altercation.

Another argument developed between the two men, and his friends Rowe and Manderson, joined in.

Rowe reportedly used a firearm to hit the victim in the regions of his head, and the wounded man managed to run from the location and made a report to the police.

Manderson was apprehended last Friday, February 19, during a raid carried out at his home, and following news of his arrest, Rowe and Perkins turned themselves over to the police, where they were subsequently charged.