Three Shot – Two Killed, in Downtown Kingston

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Three men were shot and two killed within hours in three separate incidents in sections of downtown Kingston yesterday.

The two deceased are: Huntley Hyman, a 49-year-old handcart maker of Rose Lane, and Jermaine Pottinger, a fish vendor of Charles Street.

The third person who was shot and injured is currently nursing his wounds in hospital.

It is being reported that in the first incident at about 9:24 a.m., persons who were doing business at the Oxford Market heard explosions and called the police. Upon investigations, the body of Hyman was found. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In another incident near Heywood Street at about 12:22 p.m., Pottinger was reportedly standing on the side of the road when a lone gunman walked up to him and shot him in the head and then escaped.

Police were called to the scene and shortly after another report of a shooting took place on Blunt Street. The third man was attacked by unknown assailants. He was rushed to the hospital and was undergoing treatment up to late lastnight.