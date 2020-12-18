Three shot dead in Clarendon in shooting spree

Police have identified two of three persons shot dead in Clarendon, Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as 56-year-old Michael Henry, taxi operator and Evel Mitchell, otherwise called ‘Cootie’, both of Effortville in the parish. There are also reports to McKoy’s News that a woman was also shot dead in the area in a separate incident, but she was not identified.

It is also being reported that the gunmen involved in the double murder also fired on a taxi hitting three of the occupants.

Reports are that about 9:40 p.m., three men were standing on Donald Avenue in the parish when they were approached by gunmen who asked for information about a motorcycle. The men then opened fire hitting Henry and Mitchell; the other man escaped injuries. The police were summoned and the victims were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The assailants, who had escaped in a Toyota Axio motor car reportedly attempted to intercept a Mitsubishi motorcar on Donald Avenue, however the driver did not stop. The gunmen opened fire on the vehicle hitting two of the three occupants aboard. Police reported that the driver of the Mitsubishi managed to drive to an area where he and the injured woman were assisted by the police to hospital.

And in yet another incident, a woman was shot dead on her verandah when she came outside to enquire about men at her gate. Police have not given details about that incident.

Police are asking anyone with information on the perpetrators involved in the incident to call the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208 or 876-832-2077, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.