Three Shot Dead, Four Injured on Red Hills Road

Three persons were killed and four people were injured in a shooting near Red Hills Road in St. Andrew on Saturday, July 24.

The deceased have been identified as  Kemonie White, 29, otherwise called ‘Shella’,  Rushane White 27 otherwise called ‘Barber,’ both of Park Lane, Kingston 19. and Alex Henry, 27, otherwise called ‘Tecta,’ labourer of Red Hills Road, Kingston 19.

Reports are that about 7:30 pm a group of men were along the main road, when they were approached by another group of men who were armed with firearms. The men opened fire at the men who attempted to escape. After the shooting subsided three of the men were fatally shot and four were injured. The police were alerted and the injured persons taken to the hospital. The scene was processed.

Investigations are ongoing.

