Three ‘Rhino Poachers’ Eaten By Lions After Breaking In To South African Game Reserve

The Sibuya Game Reserve in South Africa became the scene of a rather unusual attack recently. In the attack, 3 poachers were killed…But not killed by gunfire, they were eaten by lions.

It is thought that the men had broken into the game reserve to poach rhinos when a pride of six lions attacked and killed them Sunday night or Monday morning.

“They strayed into a pride of lions – it’s a big pride so they didn’t have too much time,” Mr Fox told AFP news agency. “We’re not sure how many there were – there’s not much left of them.”

The remains were not able to be recovered immediately. It was necessary to tranquilize several lions before they could be approached. If any poachers survived, they will likely be caught by the police who are patrolling the area.

Included among the items recovered at the scene were a head, bloodied limbs and 3 pairs of shoes. They also found equipment that poachers will often use for cutting off rhino horns.

Many feel that the poachers got exactly what they deserved. One man even posted “Rest in pieces.”

There were also some people contacting the reserve to check on the lions. According to Fox, the lions did not show any change in behavior.

“We have received many questions relating to the future of the six lions involved in the tragic incident surrounding the killing of suspected poachers.

“The six lions involved were darted (anesthetized) from a game viewing vehicle and their reaction to the vehicle at that time was closely monitored by myself, the veterinary staff as well as our conservation staff. Their behaviour appeared no different from that exhibited towards these vehicles over the last ten years.”

Source: pcccbacnam.com