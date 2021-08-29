Three Persons Shot, Two Fatally at Bingo Party in Montego Bay

Two people were shot to death and one injured after gunmen opened fire during a Bingo party at a bar in Bogue Hill, Montego Bay, St James on Friday night, August 27.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Kayon Thompson of Bogue Hill, St James and another man identified only as “Joe”.

Thompson’s sister who is in her late twenties was injured during the incident.

According to reports, sometime around 11:30 pm, Thompson, his sister and “Joe” were among a group of persons at a bingo party held at Thompson’s establishment, when they were pounced upon by armed men, who brandished guns and opened fire on the patrons, before fleeing the area on foot.

When the shooting subsided, Thompson, his sister and Joe were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Thompson and Joe received multiple gunshot wounds to their heads and upper bodies, while Thompson’s sister received a gunshot wound to her right hand.

The police were alerted and all three victims were rushed to hospital where Thompson and “Joe” were pronounced dead and Thompson’s sister was treated and released.

Sources say that Thompson was the primary target.

Investigations are ongoing.