Three Persons Injured in Metro Bus Collision, At Great River

Three person’s, including a Metro Bus driver, and the driver of a pick-up truck, were treated at the hospital for injuries they received in a motor vehicle collision, which occurred along a section of the Great River main road, on the border of St James and Hanover, on Tuesday evening, February 16.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 5:30 pm, the driver of the Metro Bus was transporting passengers along a section of the Great River main road, when the driver of a pick-up truck which was travelling in the opposite direction, attempted to overtake a line of vehicle and collided head-on in the Metro Bus.

The driver of the pick-up truck and another passenger, and the Metro Bus driver, sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital where they were treated.