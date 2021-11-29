Three Men Slapped with Multiple Charges Following Multi-Million Dollar Drug Bust

Three men have been charged by the Narcotics Police in connection with the seizure of over 900 kg of cocaine in Black River, St. Elizabeth on Monday, November 22.

Those charged are:

• Daniel Hanson, 40-year-old fisherman from St. Elizabeth.

• 31-year-old Jason Wedderburn, a fisherman from Westmoreland.

• 36-year-old Elvis Johnson, a fisherman from Westmoreland.

According to reports, law enforcement officers were on an anti-narcotics operation in Black River, St Elizabeth, about 9:09 p.m., when they intercepted a boat with the suspects aboard.

The boat was checked, and 34 knitted bags comprising several sachets of compressed white substance that appeared to be cocaine were discovered.

The men and parcels were brought to shore and turned over to Narcotics Police. The drug is estimated to be worth USD $46,170,000.00.

On November 27, all three men were charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, trafficking cocaine, importing cocaine and conspiracy to Import cocaine.

The accused men are scheduled to appear at St Elizabeth Parish Court on Thursday, December 2, 2021.