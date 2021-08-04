Three Men Shot and Killed in Stony Hill, St Andrew

Three men were shot to death by gunmen this afternoon (Wednesday, August 4) in the Stony Hill area of upper St Andrew.

According to reports, a group of men was at a location around 1:30 p.m. when armed men entered the premises.

Several explosions were heard, and the gunmen were seen fleeing the scene shortly after.

The police were alerted and upon their arrival, three men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to the hospital, where they were all pronounced dead.

Two other people, who also allegedly came under attack, managed to flee the scene unharmed.

Investigations are ongoing.