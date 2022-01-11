Three Men Shot and Killed in St James

Detectives in St James are probing the shooting death of three men in Providence Heights on Monday night, January 11.

The identity of the men have not yet been released by the police, however, they have stated that they are believed to be from Kingston.

According to reports, the three men arrived in the Providence community just after 9 p.m., in a Nissan AD Wagon motor car, which is used as a taxi in the Half-Way-Tree area in St Andrew.

It is further alleged that when the three men arrived in the community, they met up with another group of men travelling in another vehicle. A few minutes later, residents heard gunfire coming from the direction of a parked vehicle.

Residents alerted the police, who discovered three men suffering from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.

The victims were transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.