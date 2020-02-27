Three Men on Gun Charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three men have been arrested and charged for the last three days following the shooting from three separate incidents.

In the first incident, which took place on Friday, January 11, 22-year-old Howard Birch, a construction worker of Portmore Villa in Gregory Park, St Catherine, was charged by the police for shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

According to the reports by police at about 10:00 am, the police were carrying out an operation in Portmore Villa when the accused and two men were seen in front of an unfinished building.

All three were accosted by the police and they allegedly fired shots at the cops and escaped on foot.

Birch was later arrested in another operation carried on Tuesday, February 25 after being pointed out by the police team.

He is booked for Gun Court on Wednesday, March 4.

Officers have also arrested and charged a 35-year-old Robert Cherrington, also known as ‘Nino Brown’, of James Street in Kingston, with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition Wednesday, February 26.

Brown was charged after he was searched by officers in an operation at his community at around 8:05 pm, and was discovered with a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds of ammunition in his possession.

He was immediately arrested, taken into custody and is booked for Gun Court on Friday, March 6.

Finally, a team of police officers in St James has laid charges against a 19-year-old man Patrick Williams, also known as ‘Neil’, of Retirement, Granville in the parish for illegal possession of firearm and robbery with aggravation.

The charges were brought in relation to the incident that place at about 2:30 pm in Guinep Tree in the parish on Monday, January 27 where the accused and another man held up the complainant at a gunpoint and relieved him the cash of $26,000.

Following the investigations, he was subsequently arrested by the police.

He set to attend the court at a later date.

News Reporter: Marc Lodge