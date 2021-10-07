Three Men Killed in Mobay Deadly High Speed Chase

Three men were shot and killed, and two other men, and a woman, shot and injured, by armed men who engaged occupants of a motor car in a high-speed chase along the busy uptown area of Montego Bay, St James, on Wednesday, October 6.

The names of those killed will be released as Mckoy’s News furnishes more information on this saga.

Reports are that a group of men armed with high-powered weapons was seen chasing four men, and a female travelling in a Toyota Mark-X motor vehicle, from the directions of Upper Barnett Street to downtown Mobay.

The gunmen caught up with the victims after the car in which they were travelling crashed in a supermarket wall at the intersection of Upper Heart Street, and McCatty Street.

Three heavily armed men were seen alighting from a Toyota crown motor car and opened fire hitting all four men inside the crashed vehicle. The female was left unharmed.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, it was discovered that two of the men had died on the spot. The two other victims were transported to the hospital, where another died whilst being treated.

Two commuters who were also shot and injured by stray bullets were taken to hospital and treated.

MORE TO COME ON THIS STORY LATER TODAY..