Three men in custody for the murder of Andrea Lowe Garwood

Woman killed in church
Police have three men in custody for the murder of Andrea Lowe Garwood in church this morning.
A police social media post said three men are in custody for the murder. They have also seized the get-away car used by the shooter.
Investigations continue.

