Police have three men in custody for the murder of Andrea Lowe Garwood in church this morning.
A police social media post said three men are in custody for the murder. They have also seized the get-away car used by the shooter.
Investigations continue.
Three men in custody for the murder of Andrea Lowe Garwood
Police have three men in custody for the murder of Andrea Lowe Garwood in church this morning.
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us