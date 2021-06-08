Three Men Held in Connection with Double Murder in St Ann

The St Ann police have reported that they have arrested three suspects, in connection with the murder of a JDF Private, and another man, who were both shot and killed in Spring Piece district, St Ann, on Saturday, June 5.

The dead men have been identified as, 25-year-old Leighton Sinclair, a Jamaica Defence Force soldier, and 38-year-old Devoy Webb, mechanic, and both of Spring Piece district.

A third man who was reportedly shot and injured in the incident, remains at hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Reports by the police are that about 11:20 pm, both men had just left an event that was being held in the community, and were heading home, when they were ambushed by armed men and shot multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, both men were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, and were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Reports are that the JDF Soldier and the other man intervened in a dispute which took place earlier in the afternoon, while they were at the party.

It is believed that they could have been killed because they interfered in the altercation.

An operation carried out by the police in Parry Town, St Ann, on Monday, June 7, led to the three suspects being arrested and a Glock 40, semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing 11 live rounds, seized.