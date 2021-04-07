Three Men Held for Killing Bus Conductor in Portmore, St Catherine

The Portmore police say they have not yet laid criminal charges against three men, who were taken into custody in connection with the shooting murder, of a popular bus conductor in Portmore, St Catherine.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Shatiek Hall, who resides at Christian Pen, also in Portmore.

Reports by the police are that about 8:00 pm, on Monday, April 5, Hall was at his home when he was called outside by another man.

Immediately as he reached the outside of the house, he was greeted with gunfire and was shot multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following his death, the lawmen carried out an operation in the area, which resulted in the three suspects being taken into custody.