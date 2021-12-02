Three Men Granted Bail Following $1-billion Cocaine Bust in St Elizabeth

Three men charged in connection with a $1 billion cocaine bust in St Elizabeth last month were granted bail in the amount of $3 million at their recent hearing in the Balaclava Court in St Elizabeth.

Jason Weatherburn, 31, Elvis Johnson, 36, and Daniel Hansen, 40, were each offered $1 million bail with one to three sureties and ordered to report to police on Mondays and Thursdays.

Additionally, a stop order was issued at all ports of entry.

Two of the males are Westmoreland residents, while the third is from St Elizabeth.

Each of the three is scheduled to appear in court on March 3, 2022. The Crown is expected to finish the case file by this date.

According to police and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), the men were aboard a boat when it was intercepted by the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard 18 miles off the coast of Black River in St Elizabeth on November 22nd.

During the operation, about 2,000 pounds of the illicit drug were recovered.

Christopher Townsend, Martyn Thomas, and Michael Hemmings represented the men in court.

