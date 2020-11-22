Three Men Found Filled With Gunshot Wounds in St. Ann

Police reports are that 3 bodies filled with gunshot wounds, were found along the deserted Yellant District roadway close to the community of Watt town, St. Ann on Saturday afternoon.

It Is reported that the men were travelling in a vehicle along the mentioned road when, at approximately 3:30 pm, the car they were in was riddled with gunshots.

The men’s identity wasn’t revealed, however, head of the St. Anns police division, Carlos Russell, said that they are currently investigating the matter to get an understanding into the cause.