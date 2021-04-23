Three Men Fatally Shot During High Speed Chase on Westmoreland, and St Elizabeth, Border

Breaking news two teenagers got shot in Norwood with high powered weapon
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Three of four alleged gunmen who challenged members of a police party in a shootout, in Kilmarnock area of St Elizabeth, were shot and killed, on Thursday night, April 22.

The police have not yet released the identities of the slain gunmen.

Reports by the St Elizabeth police are that about 11:00 pm, on Thursday night, the men reportedly held up a motorist and robbed him of his Toyota Axio motor car, cash, and other valuables.

The gunmen escaped in the stolen vehicle, followed by which a report was made to the police.

A motor vehicle fitting the description was seen in a community called Bronte Common, situated on the border of Westmoreland and St Elizabeth, and the police rushed to the location.

Upon arrival, the lawmen intercepted the vehicle along the roadway, and the gunmen fired upon the police party.

The fire was returned, and three of the alleged gunmen were later found suffering from gunshot wounds.

A fourth man escaped in bushes, but he was later captured at another section of the community. One Illegal firearm was also seized during the operation.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....