Three Men Charged

Three men are now in Police custody, two of whom have been charged,
following a pre-dawn operation by the Lottery Scam Task Force in Ginger Hall, Bath in St.
Thomas on Thursday, September 28.
Charged with Possession of Identity Information is 28-year-old Jermaine Dixon, otherwise called
‘Lee Chin’, and 33-year-old Sean McDowell, otherwise called ‘Subaru’, both of Ginger Hall,
Bath, St. Thomas.
Reports are that between 4:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., three premises were searched and identity
information, for persons residing overseas, was found on cellphones and laptops belonging to
Dixon and McDowell. A third man was also taken into custody for questioning. Three high-end
vehicles were also seized.
Dixon and McDowell’s court date has not been finalised.