Three men charged with the murder of two brothers, in Wait-A-Bit Trelawny

The Wait-A-Bit police in Trelawny, say they have arrested and charged three men, with the murder of two men, who are said to be brothers. The men were killed and their bodies burnt in a two bedroom house in Wait-A-Bit, Trelawny, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Facing charges of murder and arson are, 27-year-old Clayton Gordon, otherwise called ‘ Dave’, 27-year-old Richard Green, otherwise called ‘Richie’, and 22-year-old Roderick Beckford, otherwise called ‘Ruddy’ or ‘Hinds’ all of Green Town in Wait-a-Bit, Trelawny.

The men have been charged with the murder of 37-year-old Denville Brown, otherwise called ‘ Ken or English’ Mechanic of Green Town district, in Wait-A-Bit, Trelawny, and his elder brother, 40-year-old Darren Brown, otherwise called ‘ Bitterman’, who is 27-year-old, of Allsides district, also in Trelawny.

Reports by the Wait-A-Bit police are that shortly after 10:00 am, residents in Green Town community saw fire coming from a section of the dwelling house occupied by Brown, and raised an alarm.

The fire department and the police were summoned, and on the arrival of the firemen, the house was seen being engulfed in flames

The firemen made attempts to put out the blaze which had already destroyed the building and its entire content, so they only had to carry out a cooling down operation.

A search of the rubbles led to the discovery of the two charred remains of the men on the bedroom floor of the house.

Investigators from the Wait-A-Bit police station and investigators from the Falmouth Major Investigation Division launched a series of investigations, which led to the three suspects being arrested and charged.

The residents in the area had reportedly stated that Brown is originally from Christiana, in Manchester, but moved back to the community over a year ago, and allegedly got involved in a conflict with persons in the area.

His elder brother then came to the community to see if he could mediate in the incident, and that was when both men were killed.