Three Men Charged with Murder of NCB Credit Card Manager, Remanded into Custody

The three men who were arrested and charged with the murder of NCB Credit Card Manager, 51-year-old Andrea Lowe-Garwood, who was gunned down while worshipping in church at Falmouth, Trelawny, in January 31, were remanded into custody when they appeared in court on Friday, February 13, and Monday, February 15.

One of the accused, 23-year-old Leon Hines, a Store Keeper of Rose Heights, appeared in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston, on Friday, February 13, and was remanded into custody until this Thursday, February 18.

Hines who is represented by Attorney Michael Hemmings, has been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm, Accessory before the fact, Accessory after the fact, and Conspiracy to murder.

While 29-year-old Javan Garewood, otherwise called ‘Janoy’ the step-son of the victim was remanded into custody until March 2, when he appeared before the Trelawny Parish Court on Monday, February 15.

He is being represented by Attorney, Martin Thomas, and is facing charges of Murder and Conspiracy to murder.

The third accused, and the alleged shooter, Dwight Bingham, has been charged with murder, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

He too is represented by Thomas, and was ordered to be brought back to court on March 2, when he appeared in court on Monday.

Reports from the police are that about 10:30 am, on Sunday, January 31, the victim 51-year-old Andrea Lowe-Garwood, of Stone Brook Manor in Trelawny, and employed to the National Commercial Bank in Montego Bay, St James, as a Credit Card Manager, was worshipping with other members at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church located along Market Street, in Falmouth, Trelawny, when Bingham entered the place of Worship posing as a visitor.

Bingham reportedly sat in a seat behind Lowe-Garwood, before he brandished a handgun and opened fire hitting her multiple times to her upper body.

He then ran from the church and escaped in a waiting white Toyota Allion motor car, being driven by Hines, who reportedly took a contract from Javan Garwood, to kill his step-mother, who is married to his now-deceased father.

Lowe-Garwood was rushed to the Falmouth hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival, and a swift investigation carried out by the police, resulted in all three men being arrested and charged.