Three Men Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm in Hanover

The Lucea Police in Hanover have charged three men with Illegal Possession of Firearm following an incident in Mount Pellier, Sandy Bay in Hanover on Sunday, October 24.

They are:

Twenty-year-old Ajay Kye Carvalha, otherwise called ‘Rico’ Twenty-two-year-old Travis Grizzle, otherwise called ‘Baggio’ Nineteen-year-old Mark Stephenson, otherwise called ‘Junior’

Reports from the Lucea Police are that about 6:30 a.m., on Sunday, October 24, the police conducted an operation at one of the men’s homes. The operation was conducted as the Police were investigating a report of armed men attacking a man at his home and threatening to kill him. During the operation, a 9mm Sig-Sauer pistol and four 9mm rounds were seized.

All three men were taken into custody and were charged on Monday, November 1, 2021.

A court date has not yet been finalized for them.