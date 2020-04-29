Three Men Charged With Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The three men who were arrested in connection with the seizure of a Browning 9mm pistol and a magazine with eleven rounds of ammunition on Penn Street, Denham Town, Kingston 14 on Monday, April 27, have been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Charged are:

  • 25-year-old Tevin Hinds, mechanic of Wint Road, Kingston 20,
  • 27-year-old Howard Miller mechanic of Beauchamp Road, Delacree Park, Kingston 13, and
  • a 17-year-old juvenile.

Reports are that about 11:15 a.m., a Police team was conducting a stop and search operation when a car was stopped. The car and its three occupants were searched and the firearm and ammunition were found under the passager seat of the car.

Their court dates are being finalized.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....