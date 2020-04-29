Three Men Charged With Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

The three men who were arrested in connection with the seizure of a Browning 9mm pistol and a magazine with eleven rounds of ammunition on Penn Street, Denham Town, Kingston 14 on Monday, April 27, have been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Charged are:

25-year-old Tevin Hinds, mechanic of Wint Road, Kingston 20,

27-year-old Howard Miller mechanic of Beauchamp Road, Delacree Park, Kingston 13, and

a 17-year-old juvenile.

Reports are that about 11:15 a.m., a Police team was conducting a stop and search operation when a car was stopped. The car and its three occupants were searched and the firearm and ammunition were found under the passager seat of the car.

Their court dates are being finalized.