Three Men Charged for Murder in Westmoreland

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Westmoreland Police have charged three men in connection with the Monday, January 20 murder of 50-year-old shopkeeper, Keith ‘Keithy’ Williams of Ricketts Avenue, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmorland.

Charged with Murder are:

(1) Twenty-nine-year-old Ricardo Griffiths, otherwise called ‘Tashwayne’.
(2) Twenty-one-year Tommy McFarlane of Ricketts Avenue, Savanna-la-mar in Westmoreland.
(3) Ricky Banton, 18, a mechanic of Poppy Street, Georges Plain in Westmoreland.
The three men were arrested and charged on Friday, May 15.

Reports are that about 7:15 p.m., citizens heard explosions coming from William’s business establishment and summoned the Police. A Police team responded and found Williams in his shop in a pool of blood.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....