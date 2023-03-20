Three Men Charged Following Firearm and Ammo Seizure

The St. Andrew South Police have charged three men with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Ammunition following an incident that took place on Hagley Park Road, Kingston 10 on Sunday, March 05.
They are 24-year-old Odane Lewis of Mcintyre Villa, 25-year-old Taryle Sutherland of Upper Elleston Road, both in Kingston 16 and 28-year-old Courtney Henry of Fleet Street, Kingston.
Reports are that about 4:30 p.m., lawmen were on an operation when they saw a Toyota Camry motorcar with the three accused aboard. The driver was signalled to stop however, he disobeyed the police team and sped off. During a police pursuit, one of the men was seen throwing an object from the vehicle at the intersection of Hagley Park and Waltham Park Road.
The object was retrieved and closer examination revealed it was a Glock 26 pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition. The vehicle was later intercepted along Norman Lane in Kingston 13. The occupants- Lewis, Sutherland and Henry- were taken into custody and charged after a Question and Answer session in the presence of their attorneys.
Their court dates have not been finalized.