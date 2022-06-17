Three Men Charged After Engaging Police in Shootout in Downtown Kingston

Three men who challenged the police in a shootout on Orange Street in downtown Kingston on Tuesday, June 7, have been charged.

The police also seized three firearms and a quantity of ammunition.

The following men have been charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and malicious destruction of property:

•Daquan Black, 20, also known as ‘Spuddie,’ is of Tivoli Gardens.

•Kevon Mattis, 20, of Barnes Road, Rockfort, Kingston 2

•Anthony Wright, 24, also known as ‘Junior,’ of Regent Street, Kingston.

According to reports, members of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch’s (PSTEB) Metro Quick Response Unit were on patrol in the vicinity when they heard explosions.

During the exchange of gunfire, Black was shot, and a taxi operator’s vehicle damaged.

All three men were taken into custody. Two Taurus 9mm pistols, one Glock 9mm pistol, fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition, and three .45 rounds of ammunition were seized.

They were charged following interviews conducted in the presence of their attorneys.

The date for their court appearance is being set.