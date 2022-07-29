Three Men Arrested Over Alleged Import of Illicit Drugs and Precursors

The Victorian Joint Organised Crime Taskforce (JOCTF) has arrested three men in Melbourne yesterday and charged them with allegedly importing methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine into Australia.

The JOCTF arrested the trio following an investigation into a transnational organised crime syndicate allegedly attempting to import commercial quantities of border controlled drugs and precursors into Victoria.

The JOCTF consists of members of the Australian Federal Police, Victoria Police, Australian Border Force, Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission and the Department of Home Affairs.

Investigators launched Operation JOONDALUP after intelligence identified the syndicate as being actively involved in attempting to import the border controlled drugs and precursors from Malaysia and India.

During the investigation, investigators seized approximately 12 kilogrammes of pseudoephedrine, a precursor chemical used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, as well as a small amount of methamphetamine.

JOCTF officers arrested the three men in Melbourne on Wednesday in connection with the alleged importations and executed a number of search warrants in the Strathtulloh, Wallan, and Truganina areas, resulting in the seizure of a large number of electronic devices and a large quantity of suspected 1,4-Butanediol.

A Strathtulloh man, 41, a Wallan man, 27, and a Truganina man, 23, have each been charged with importing a commercial quantity of border controlled pre-cursor chemicals, importing a marketable quantity of border controlled drugs and dealing with money that would become an instrument of crime.

Investigations remain ongoing and further charges are expected to be laid.

The men appeared at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Jarrod Ragg said the JOCTF would continue its investigations following the arrest of the trio in Melbourne and would not rule out further charges.

“The AFP, together with our state and Commonwealth partners through the JOCTF, remain relentless in our commitment to target, disrupt and dismantle these criminal groups and bring these alleged offenders to justice,” Ragg said.

Victoria Police Detective Superintendent Jacqueline Curran said this highlighted the work across all agencies to limit the harm caused to the Victorian community through the trafficking of drugs.

“We’ve made no secret of the fact that Victoria Police is determined to make Victoria a hostile place for organised crime and in particular, those who are engaged in the importation and trafficking of drugs. This result really highlights the pursuit of those offenders by all the agencies involved in this operation,” said Curran.

She added: “Alongside our partner agencies, we will continue to target criminal syndicates and hold them to account. If you commit an offence, there is nowhere to hide, we will track you down.”

ABF Superintendent Uriah Turner said the investigation highlighted the importance of inter-agency cooperation in combatting illegal drug importations.

“The ABF, working closely with our law enforcement partners, is committed to combatting the scourge of illegal drug importation, and the harm this activity causes to the Australian community,” Turner said.

“Drug use is not a victimless crime. These arrests demonstrate that strong partnerships can effectively prevent and disrupt organised crime syndicates attempting to import illicit substances into Australia.”