Three men are dead and two are in hospital following a gun attack in the John’s Hall community of St James, Sunday, January 3.

Details are still sketchy. However, reports say gunmen invaded the community and went on a shooting spree. At least five people were shot. Three of them were pronounced dead at hospital

McKoy’s News can report that those killed are known only as Ken, Shanti and Dean.

Two others were hospitalized. The motive for the shooting is not known.

PHOTO OF TWO KILLED