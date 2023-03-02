Three in Custody Following Firearm Seizure in St. Andrew

Three persons, including a woman, are in custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of assorted ammunition in Savage Pen, Gordon Town in St. Andrew on Tuesday, February 28.
Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that a team conducted operations in the area between 3:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. During the period, a premises was searched and one .38 revolver along with five .38 rounds of ammunition found beneath a mattress. Another room on the same premises was searched and a man seen allegedly hiding from the police. He was also searched; nine .38 cartridges and fifteen 9mm cartridges were taken from him.
The three were taken into custody; however their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.