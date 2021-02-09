Three in Custody, following Death of 2-year-old in March Pen Road Incident

The Spanish Town Police are reporting that three persons are in custody in relation to an incident on March Pen Road, St Catherine on Saturday, February 6, in which a toddler died after being hit down by a motor car.

The three men turned themselves in to the Police on Sunday, February 7.

Reports are that 2-year-old Tayshawn McDonald of March Pen Road in Spanish Town, St. Catherine was reportedly in his community about 11:30 a.m., when he was hit by a Suzuki Swift motorcar. He died whilst being treated at hospital.

As the investigation continues, the Police continue to encourage persons who have information that can assist with the probe to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.