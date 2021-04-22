Three Illegal Firearms Seized in Woodside, Clarendon

Three Illegal firearms and several rounds of ammunition were seized in Woodside district in Clarendon, on Wednesday, April 21.

No one has yet been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 11:00 am, a team of officers conducted an operation in the area, where a premises was searched, and the three firearms and forty-eight assorted rounds of ammunition were found hidden in a closet.

Among the weapons seized are, one Browning 9mm pistol containing six 9mm rounds, one Smith and Wesson pistol containing ten 9mm rounds, one Winchester shotgun containing four 12 gauge cartridges, and twenty-eight 9mm rounds of ammunition.