Three Held with Illegal Gun at Hotel Room, in Montego Bay

The Montego Bay police in St James say they arrested three men in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition, at a popular resort located along Queens Drive, in Montego Bay, on Sunday, March 7.

The identities of the three accused have been withheld pending further investigation.

Reports by the police are that between the hours of 11:00 am, and 2:00 pm, on Sunday, lawmen conducted an operation at the resort, which led to a room occupied by the men being searched.

During the search, the police seized a 9mm handgun and four rounds of ammunition.

The three accused were taken into custody and subsequently arrested.